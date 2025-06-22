International Yoga Day was celebrated on Saturday, June 21, 2025, with several events organized across the country to promote good health, mindfulness, and holistic living. In Mumbai, a prominent yoga event was attended by Devendra Fadnavis's wife, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Arjun Kapoor. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Nushrratt is seen performing yoga and interacting with fans and fellow attendees. However, a particular video drew sharp criticism online as it showed volunteers bending down to remove her shoes, while she appeared to instruct them on how to do it properly. The moment sparked outrage among netizens, who called her actions disrespectful, especially at an event centred around discipline and humility.

One user wrote, "Like really? She came to do yoga but can't bend down to take her shoes off? WOW..."

Another commented, "Unbelievable... doesn't she have hands of her own?"

A third user added, "Why did it take two people to remove her shoes... and she's here to do yoga???"

So far, Nushrratt has not responded to the trolling or addressed the viral clip.

Speaking about yoga during the event, the actress told ANI, "It is very energising. If yoga becomes a part of your daily routine, it will be perfect for your mind, body, and soul."

Work Front

Nushrratt Bharuccha is best known for her roles in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chhorii, and Dream Girl. She was last seen in Chhorii 2, released earlier this year. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also starred Soha Ali Khan. Nushrratt will appear in Bun Tikki, alongside Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman.