A promo video of IIFA 2019, which is going to be aired soon, has come up that shows Nushrat Bharucha expressing her desire to watch Ranbir Kapoor in towel. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt too was present at the event.

The promo video shows host Ayushmann Khurrana asking Nushrat to name a celebrity that she would like to see in towel on Bigg Boss. The actress first hesitates, but later names Ranbir Kapoor.

While her answer received cheering from the audience, Alia, who is Ranbir's girlfriend, too reacted to it with a laughter. Nushrat then looks at Alia and jokingly says "sorry" too.

The same promo video also has Vicky Kaushal being asked which star he would like to see on Bigg Boss. He answered saying, "Ranveer Singh". To justify his answer, Vicky says, "I want to see how this house is going to stop him". Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone also could not hold back their laughter on this.

Both the responses left the audience in splits, suggesting that the event was filled with such fun moments. IIFA 2019 is going to be aired on October 20 on Colors.

Watch the video below: