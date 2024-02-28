What makes Aamir Khan special? Apart from being referred to as Mr Perfectionist, the Dangal actor holds a special place in the audience's hearts. What makes him unique from his counterparts is his selective approach to scripts, immersing into the character, dedication, and physical transformation, addressing important social issues, preferring quality over quantity, setting standards high, unique marketing tactics, introducing novel concepts, taking Indian cinema beyond boundaries, and the list goes on.

In an interview to a news channel, Aamir Khan shared his plans for the 8-10 years in the industry. The primary aim is to balance both acting and production equally. However, he assured fans he would act in one film yearly. As of the current trend, it takes 3-4 years to see an Aamir Khan film on the big screen which fans always complain of.

He further revealed that he would push the extra mile to go beyond personal achievements to change the dynamics of his production house. He would now concentrate on nurturing fresh talents and producing scripts that he admires. "And as much as possible throughout the year, I want to produce all the good stories I come across because I want Aamir Khan Productions to become a platform for new talent," he told the media house.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next production, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1. Set in the serene backdrop of rural India, two young brides are interchanged in an unexpected twist of fate.

The story begins when a man introduces a woman as his wife to his family, only to discover he has brought home the wrong bride. At the same time, another man files a report with the local police about his missing wife. This sets off a comedy of errors driven by the husbands to find their missing spouses.

During their search, one encounters a police officer (played by Ravi Kishan), who assists in the search for Phool and Jyoti. Amidst a blend of drama and humour, the women embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. From the trailer, it looks like Laapataa Ladies promises not only to entertain with its humour but also to make a meaningful socio-cultural statement.