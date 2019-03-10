Australia, after their win in Ranchi, lived to fight another day. The series is locked at 2-1 and the fourth ODI in Mohali is extremely critical for both sides. India has rested MS Dhoni for the match and all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who has two matches to audition for the World Cup. There are other concerns too for the Indian side.

The opening combination has been struggling the recent past and this can be attributed to the recent batting disappointments as the openers have scripted a lot of success over the last few years. In the series so far, Shikhar Dhawan has aggregated just 22 runs at an average of 7.33 which is now his lowest average in a series with minimum 3 innings batted.

Rohit Sharma, who was out for 14 runs in Ranchi, hasn't scored a half-century in his last five ODI innings. The opening pair hasn't been able to register a fifty-plus stand in the last six ODIs against Australia.

India has a great chance to seal the series in Mohali and address few issues which have crept in their batting order before the World Cup. However, if numbers are to believed, India has not fared too well in Mohali against Australia. The hosts have managed just a solitary win at the venue out of the four meetings between the two sides.

Rohit Sharma needs to get going

It has been a high-scoring ground and after the run-fest in Ranchi, the bowlers should expect another tough day at the office. Rohit Sharma, with 208*, has the highest individual score at the venue. The IS Bindra Stadium is a tough ground to defend as 4 of the last 5 ODIs in this venue have been won by the team chasing.

Virat Kohli scored his 41st ODI ton in Ranchi but failed to take his side over the line. However, there is little doubt over his credentials as an ODI batsman when it comes to chasing down totals. His batting average in ODIs during chases is 68.71, which is the best for any batsman. Such has been his prolific form at home that he has converted each of his last 7 ODI fifties at home to centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his 100th international game for India in Mohali and he would want to leave a big impression by making an impact with the ball.