Internet sensation and Bigg OTT fame Uorfi Javed never fails to shy away from speaking her heart and mind. Her unabashed nature and fashion statement always instigate trollers. The actress is known for wearing bold outfits, mostly styling her attire from everyday objects like bandages, cello tape, and cassette tape, covering her modesty with mobile, see-through co-ord sets and more.

Chitra Wagh and Uorfi Javed got into a verbal spat after the former slammed the actress' dressing style. Wagh had reportedly lodged a complaint with the state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar but she refused to entertain the petition.

Uorfi Javed was summoned by the Mumbai Police for "displaying body in public"

Uorfi Javed was held for questioning at the Amboli Police Station for two hours after BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh's complaint against the actress alleging she of wearing objectionable clothes in the streets of Mumbai.

In response to the complaint filed earlier, Uorfi had also filed a complaint against the BJP leader, her lawyer Nitin Satpute had stated, "I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on the public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr. P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breaches of the peace in society by threatening the media)."

Chitra Wagh and Uorfi Javed feud

Reportedly, Uorfi Javed was called for an inquiry on Saturday following the allegations against her that the BJP leader made. In her complaint letter, Chitra Wagh wrote, "No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude... If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society."

This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress . Hindus were liberal , educated , women were allowed to choose their clothes , actively participated in sports, politics . They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first. pic.twitter.com/IeH1tHcEFG — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

I’ll tell you what’s not part of ‘Bhartiya Sanskriti’ , rape , dance bars , politicians openly threatening to hit a women because of her clothes . — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

Uorfi had responded to the complaint on social media, and had written on Instagram Stories, "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHOD'S arrest, when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking a bribe. To save her husband, she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi bas BJP join karne wali hun, then we will be best of friends (After joining BJP Sanjay and Chitra became very good friends. I will also join BJP)."

In another note shared on Instagram Stories, Uorfi had said, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them. But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f**king reason." Uorfi had also fired back at the allegations on her social media. "Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail," Uorfi wrote in a statement.

On one hand they want Hindu rashtra , on other hand they want to apply talibani rules of controlling women’s clothes . Hindu religion which is the oldest religion , is known to be very liberal towards women. Then what Sanskriti are you talking about? — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

Can’t wait to be best friends with @ChitraKWagh after I join bjp . Remember Sanjay Chitra ji ? Aapke bjp join karne k baad Aapki toh badi dosti ho gyi thi k aap unki Saari galtiya bhool gyi thi jiske liye ncp me itna halla kiya tha! — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 3, 2023

A few days ago, Uorfi was mercilessly trolled for wearing a lacy black see-through co-ord set.