Instagram played home to some of the raunchiest and sizzling pictures this week. The social media platform users were served some eye-popping visuals. There were curves in swimsuits to ample asset display in gorgeous pieces of lingerie.

However, there was one diva who stole the show this week, Kim Kardashian. The reality star, who is known to adopt the quirkiest way possible to make the headlines, left Instagram users' jaws dropped when the mother-of-three posted a slew of nude pictures to promote her upcoming line of perfume.

The fragrance bottle is designed in the shape of her body and she has been flaunting her curves to endorse the line. While Kim K is busy with the bottle, new mother Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian got together for a steamy mirror selfie. The two sisters revealed their bare shoulders and teased their assets in the picture.

Apart from the Kardashians, Demi Rose also set pulses racing when she posted several pictures showing off her ample assets. The 23-year-old bikini-clad model is currently holidaying in Mexico and she's making sure her followers know what she's up-to through her raunchy posts.

From one Demi to another, Demi Lovato also got Instagram users talking this week. The singer proved that she was comfortable in her skin when she posted a few pictures confidently flaunting her ample assets.

Another bikini-clad diva who never fails to impress is Ashley Graham. The plus-size model, who is in Jamaica, shared videos of herself flaunting her curves. Other divas who set Instagram on fire included Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel.

Check out the photos here: