Nandamuri Balakrishna's NTR: Mahanayakudu has turned out to be such a big disaster at the box office that its lifetime total collection is not even 50 per cent of the first day business of Kathanayakudu.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is the first part in the two-part biopic of late legendary actor NTR Rao and it was released in a good number of cinema halls on January 9 amidst huge hype and expectations. The hype helped it get a good opening at the box office, but the movie hit the rock bottom on the following days.

NTR: Kathanayakudu reportedly collected Rs 38 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie earned Rs 20 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 70 crore on its theatrical rights. It incurred a huge loss of Rs 50 crore for them and the makers compensated this loss, by giving the rights of NTR: Mahanayakudu, which was expected to recover their investments.

But NTR: Mahanayakudu turned out to be a huge embarrassment for its makers after it failed to recover rentals in many places and ended up collecting Rs 1.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. It was rejected outright by the audience and became the biggest flop of Balayya's career. It smashed the record of Ram Gopal Varma's Office, the biggest disaster of the decade.

NTR: Mahanayakudu has reportedly collected around Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The numbers are not even half of the first-day collection of NTR: Kathanayakudu, which raked in Rs 17 crore gross in the global market on its opening day. This has come as a big shock for the people in the film trade circle, who predicted it to be a landmark money spinner film.

Here is the table offering a comparative picture of the lifetime earnings of NTR Mahanayakudu and the opening day share of NTR: Kathanayakudu. These are estimated numbers and based on various experts' reports and they may not match with the one released by its makers/distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.