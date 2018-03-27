The makers of the biopic of the late legendary actor NTR aka NT Rama Rao have announced its launch date. They have also revealed that the movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna will be made in Telugu and Hindi.

The news about late NTR's biopic has been creating ripples in the media for the last six months. The fans of Nandamuri family have been desperately waiting to hear the details of the film, which is set to be directed by Teja. But the makers have kept the details under wraps.

Balakrishna is not only playing the role of his father NTR in the biopic, but is also jointly producing the movie with Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The producers have finally announced that this much-awaited biopic will be launched at a grand function to be held Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad on 29 March.

As per the initial reports, NTR biopic would be made in Telugu alone. But the makes have now revealed that this biographical movie will also be made and released in Hindi.

Noted critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#NTR biopic launch on 29 March 2018 at Ramakrishna Studios, Hyderabad... NTR's son Balakrishna to enact the role of NTR in the film... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri... #NTRBiopic".

It was earlier rumoured that Balakrishna wanted to release the teaser of NTR's biopic on January 18, the 22nd death anniversary of the legendary actor. Hence, he had filmed a couple of scenes for the movie. But instead of teaser, the actor unveiled the first look poster on the anniversary.

However, the fans of Nandamuri family were eager to know about the actress, who will play the role of late NTR's wife Basavatharakam. It was recently rumoured that the makers had approached Bollywood actress Vidya Balan for this role and they are expected to make an announcement about it.