While political parties are busy mud-slinging and indulging in blame games, security contingents are volunteering to come together with the Indian armed forces to serve the nation. The Indian special forces unit National Security Guard has approached the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking permission to send house intervention teams (HIT) to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move, if approved, will allow para commandos to combat terrorism emerging from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the proposal is still under consideration by the Indian government, Hindustan Times reported.

At a time when Kashmir has been plagued with terrorist attacks from the neighboring nation Pakistan, the NSG's (popularly called as black cats) proposal may come as a boon for the armed forces that are combating terrorism at the Indo-Pak border in Kashmir.

This is called professionalism...a force volunteers to go to combat just so that it can gain exposure. Hope it is approved. This will also free up Para SF to do what they do best...hunt BATs & tickle Pak Forces along LoC. Black Cats...welcome to Kashmir ? https://t.co/KP7dw5oqh6 — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) April 4, 2018

The recent attacks at Anantnag and the Shopian encounter shook Kashmir, as a result of which the NSG has chosen to voluntarily provide support to the army and security forces. The Kashmir valley witnessed three attacks in Shopian, while 13 militants were recently killed in Anantnag.

The NSG HIT team could be of help as it is known to neutralize the terrorists using state-of-the-art weaponry. Arms like art Heckler and Koch MP5 sub-machine guns, corner shot rifles, gas guns, M 107 Barret sniper rifles, through-the-wall radars, and C-4 are used in such operations, HT reported.

The black cats were called to action in the recent past during the Pathankot air base attack in January 2016. They successfully neutralized four terrorists who hailed from Pakistan. The NSG commandos also tackled terrorists during the 26/11 attacks that took place in Mumbai. In 2002, they were involved in combatting terrorism during the Akshardham temple attack in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.