NSE warns investors against 5 individuals running unauthorised investment tip channels

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday warned investors about five individuals -- Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit -- over providing unauthorised investment tips.

"It has been brought to the notice of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd that individuals named Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit — operating through platforms such as YouTube channels, along with other social media and communication channels — are providing unauthorised securities market tips, offering to handle investor trading accounts by seeking Login IDs/Passwords, assuring returns, and engaging in dabba or illegal trading services," NSE said in an official release.

NSE further advised investors not to subscribe to any scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering assured returns in the stock market, as the same is prohibited by law.

"Investors are advised not to share their trading credentials, such as user ID/password, with anyone. It may also be noted that the said person/entity are/is not registered either as a member or Authorised Person of any registered member of the NSE," the stock exchange said.

Last month, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) warned investors of an unauthorised body -- EZInvest -- for circulating investment and trading recommendations and collecting funds from citizens to trade in the equity market.

"It has been brought to the attention of the Exchange that the following entity is allegedly engaged in unauthorised activities like investment and trading recommendations without registration with SEBI or the Exchange and soliciting funds from investors for trading in various securities, including Indian Listed Equity Shares," BSE said in a circular.

The exchange said that the entity is not a registered member of BSE, and should verify the credentials of the adviser before deciding action on their inputs.

"Please note that these entities or individuals are neither registered as members nor as authorised persons of any registered member of the BSE Limited. The Exchange provides a facility to verify the registration of Exchange intermediaries at official websites," the exchange said.

(With inputs from IANS)