National Stock Exchange halted trading in all segments on Wednesday morning at 11:40 a.m. due to a technical glitch. NSE announced on Twitter that it is working on a fix after several retail traders who constantly monitor the live feed complained about the technical error.

NSE reported issues with streaming feeds for Nifty, Banknifty and other indices from 10:06 a.m. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said the trading had to be stopped to the fix the index feeds issue. Zerodha instead redirected traders to use BSE while NSE trading was halted.

The glitch occurred as rates on NSE stopped updating at 10.08 a.m. which led to the closure of the F&O segment by 11.40 a.m. and the Cash market by 11.43 a.m.

NSE working on fix

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," NSE informed on Twitter.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE further added.

Due to the glitch, Nifty50 index was stuck at 14,820 and Nifty Bank remained at 35,626.60 since 10:15 a.m. The prices on Nifty and Nifty Bank Futures were updating normally, as per reports.