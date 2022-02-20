Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person she was seeking guidance from and sought to claim that the unknown person is a spiritual force. From a perusal of the emails between the two, it is evident that the unknown person is a physical being and has gone on vacations with Chitra to "chill".

It is apparent that Chitra refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person and has sought to claim that the unknown person is a spiritual force, a SEBI probe found.

What she said to SEBI

Chitra submitted to SEBI that the unknown person is a spiritual force having no physical persona. SEBI found that she made incorrect and misleading submission before NSE that the unknown person was a 'siddha-purusha' or 'paramhans' who did not have physical persona and could materialise at will.

It is observed, based on the e-mail correspondences between the unknown person and Chitra and the statement before SEBI that the unknown person and Chitra have met several times during the year 2015. In her statement dated April 14, 2018, before SEBI, she has submitted to have attended the meeting with the unknown person at the Swamimalai temple in Delhi and also met him on occasions in holy places.

What the emails say

An e-mail dated February 17, 2015 from the unknown person to the noticee - "...p.s, keep bags ready I am planning a travel to Seychelles next month, will try if you can come with me, before Kanchan goes to london with Kaanchana and Barghava and you to New Zealand with two children. HK is a preferred transit or Singapore for onward journey. In case you need help pi let me know Seshu will do the needful. If you know swimming then we could enjoy a sea bath in Seychelles and rest in the beach. I am asking my tour operator to connect with Kanchan for all of our tickets."

Another e-mail dated February 18, 2015 from the unknown person to the noticee - "Today you are looking Awesome. You must learn different ways to platt your hair which will make your looks interesting and appealing!! Just a free advice, I know you will grab this. Keep March mid a little free."

E-mail dated February 25, 2015 from the unknown person to the noticee - "...PS : I overheard with Kanchan when you said lets pack and leave, Get ready count down starts now I accomodate for Seychelles where you can chill it out."

An E-mail dated September 16, 2015 from the unknown person to the noticee - "Did you hear that Makara Kundala song I sent? You must hear the resonance of that iterations. I am happy to see cheer, on your face and absolutely from your heart. I did rejoice the time yesterday with you. These small things you did for yourself make you feel younger and energetic."

