The Supreme Court on Friday, October 18, ordered transfer of Prateek Hajela, the coordinator to update the NRC of 1951 for Assam, to Madhya Pradesh on deputation for a maximum period. However, the reason behind Hajela's transfer is yet to be disclosed by the apex court.

The order was passed by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and Rohinton Nariman. The Bench asked the government to notify his transfer within seven days.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, the government's lawyer, who was present in court asked the Bench: "Is there a reason for this?"

CJI Gogoi replied: "No order will be without a reason."

Today's development came as a surprise for many in Assam.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)