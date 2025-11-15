Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, on Saturday said that the Nowgam blast in Srinagar city was an "accidental explosion" in which nine persons lost their lives.

Addressing a press conference after the deadly blast at Nowgam Police Station, the DGP shared the detailed circumstances that led to the fatal explosion late Friday evening.

He said that a huge quantity of explosives recovered from Faridabad during an ongoing investigation had been secured and stored at Nowgam Police Station as part of standard procedure.

He added that due to the sensitive and unstable nature of the recovered material, sampling and examination were being carried out with extreme caution.

"Despite all precautions, an accidental blast occurred last night, resulting in the tragic loss of nine lives and injuries to 29 others," the DGP said, adding that the investigation that led to the incident was underway.

MHA issues official statement on Nowgam blast

Terming the Nowgam Police Station blast an accidental incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued an official statement sharing details of the unfortunate event.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (J&K Division), Prashant Lokhande, said:

"Yesterday, on 14th November at 11:20 PM, in an unfortunate accidental incident, a massive explosion took place inside the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir. The Nowgam Police cracked the case of a terror module."

"During the investigation of FIR 162 of 2025, a huge cache of explosive substances and chemicals was recovered. The recovery was kept securely in an open area of the police station. All the agencies involved in the investigation are working together in a coordinated and scientific manner," he said, adding, "As part of the standard and prescribed procedure, the recovered chemical and explosive samples were being forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination."

He further said that due to the voluminous recovery, the process had been continuously attended to for the last two days, following the SOP.

"Owing to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, it was being handled very carefully under expert supervision. However, during the process, an accidental explosion took place at about 11:20 PM last night," he said.

He informed that in the unfortunate accidental incident, nine people lost their lives, while 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed for medical care and attention.

"The building of the police station has suffered severe damage. The cause of the incident is being investigated; however, any other speculation regarding the cause is unnecessary. The government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased," he added.

Nine killed, 29 injured in blast

At least nine people were killed and 29 others injured when a high-intensity explosion tore through the Nowgam Police Station on the outskirts of Srinagar late Friday night.

Most of the deceased were policemen and members of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, while a Naib Tehsildar was also among those killed. Several of the injured remain in critical condition.

Officials confirmed that a police inspector from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Asrar Ahmad of Kupwara, and Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmad of Soibugh, Budgam, were among those who lost their lives.

Emergency services, including firefighters, ambulances, and rescue teams, rushed to the scene as security forces sealed all roads leading to Nowgam. Senior police and security officials, including DGP Nalin Prabhat, supervised overnight rescue and relief operations.

The injured have been shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, and a local private hospital for treatment. A full assessment of the damage to the police station and nearby buildings will take time.

LG Sinha expresses grief over blast, orders probe

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday expressed profound grief over the tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed nine lives and left several others injured.

Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 15, 2025

In a post on X, the LG said he was "deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to the extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar."

"The government stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," the LG said. He added that a probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the accidental explosion.