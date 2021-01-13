After Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Google-owned YouTube has temporarily suspended outgoing US President Donald Trump channel removing a new video from his account for violating the content policies.

The company has also issued a "strike" against his account, meaning he cannot upload new videos or livestream content for at least a week.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it has suspended Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week's assault on the US Capitol by the president's supporters

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence."

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days -- which may be extended," YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube indefinitely disabled comments on Trump's videos

YouTube has also indefinitely disabled comments on Trump's videos due to "ongoing concerns about violence". Earlier, YouTube removed one of Trump's videos that addressed a mob attack on the Capito

(Inputs from wires)