The National Health Authority (NHA), under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), on Friday announced the integration with the Aarogya Setu app. The integration will enable the the Aarogya Setu app users to avail the benefits of ABDM.

According to the Union Health Ministry, under the ABDM, a user can generate their 14-digit unique ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) number.

Further the users can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers, the ministry said..

Elaborating on the integration, R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said: "Aarogya Setu has played a pivotal role amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a wide usage of the mobile application. As vaccination helps us fight this pandemic, it was essential to repurpose this widely used digital public good. With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent."

"We would soon roll out the functionality to view the users' digital health records as well, he added.

The Aarogya Setu app is already being used for Covid related contact tracing, ICMR guidelines based self-assessment, vaccine booking, certificate download and status check, generating e-Pass, and search for ICMR-approved Covid testing labs among others.

"With ABHA, Aarogya Setu has enabled an important consent based option for the citizens which will help them access their personal health record and useful services from the national digital health system," said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.