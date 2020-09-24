In the backdrop of Bihar's Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey seeking voluntary retirement and launching himself into politics, Rajasthan's DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav has now sought retirement through VRS.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan DGP met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to discuss the matter further , as per reports.

Rajasthan DGP may become the RPSC Chairman in Rajasthan

ML Lather is likely to succeed Bhupendra Singh Yadav as the next DGP of Rajasthan. Lather is the seniormost officer in state police after Yadav. Apart from Lather, BL Soni who might also be considered as a front runner.

According to reports, Gehlot led Government is keen to give Singh an important portfolio after his retirement through VRS. He can be made the RPSC Chairman in Rajasthan.