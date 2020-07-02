Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death struck the nation, people have been continuously trying to find out what could be the reason behind his suicide. The post mortem report of the Kai Po Che actor has ruled out any foul play in his death and said that Sushant died due to hanging.

However, people including Shekhar Suman and others have been insisting on CBI probe into Sushant's death. Many people had even termed Rhea Chakraborty, who was going to marry Sushant in November this year, as a murderer. And now, a YouTuber, who goes by the name Dhotre Guruji Chief Arch Bishop Cosmo Paranormal, has made some absurd and insensitive claims on Sushant's death.

The guy made a video wherein he was speaking with an American paranormal expert, said in the video, "I Know Sir Sushant Singh Rajput died because of nepotism, it is my strong belief."

The video has taken the internet by storm wherein people are falling into the trap and agreeing with such absurd claims. "Does anyone here believe in paranormal communication? I saw a video on YouTube where the guy is talking to Sushant's soul through some channeling process. It has creeped me out like hell! Can't be real can it?" One Twitter user wrote.

Another one wrote, "Recently I saw a video where very famous Paranormal Expert has said that Sushant has been murdered and the person behind was someone who wears black he is the master mind. What u guys hav to say. #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIEnquirySushantSinghRajput @RoopaSpeaks @CMOMaharashtra."

Watch the video here: