Pakistani actress Hira Mani has created a furore on social media by body-shaming Kareena Kapoor Khan. Hira has lost a lot of weight and gives credit for the same to her husband. She revealed that her weight loss journey started after the constant motivation and sometimes, taunting by her husband.

The negative motivation

"He's made me lose weight — this time the weight I lost, I had no trainer for it. I had this trainer, Mani. And the weight he's made me lose, none of my previous trainers could do [that]. My weight had really gone up, Sohail saab, it was 64 kgs. He said 'chalo beta' [let's go, kid]," Zoom TV quoted Hira saying.

Bodyshaming herself and Kareena Kapoor

Hira also said that when she saw herself on TV before the weight loss, she thought to herself, "Who is this aunty, so big?" She added that her husband made her lose weight of 10 kgs in three months by making her run everyday.

She credited her husband's constant taunts and body shaming for making her gear up to lose weight. "He taunts me so much, he says 'Look at Katrina [Kaif], look at Kareena [Kapoor]' — now Kareena's fat, though — 'Look at Deepika [Padukone]'. I say that I'm not Deepika, I have two kids but he taunts me. I think husbands who taunt their wives are right, women end up losing weight," the report further said.