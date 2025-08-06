Actor Kajol celebrated her 51st birthday on August 5, 2025. She marked the special day with family and friends. Several photos and videos of Kajol cutting her birthday cake with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have gone viral.

On Tuesday evening, the actor also attended an event with her mother, veteran actor Tanuja.

For the unversed, Kajol's 51st birthday became even more memorable as she received the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award. She accepted the honour, wearing her mother Tanuja's saree, adding an emotional touch to the occasion.

Amidst the accolades and celebration, a video of Kajol snapping at journalists during a press conference has been making rounds on social media.

In the clip, Kajol begins her speech in Marathi, thanking the jury for the award. When a journalist requested her to speak in Hindi, she responded sharply, saying, "Ab main Hindi mein bolu? Jisko samajhna ho samajh lo."

She also mentioned that she doesn't watch films or television.

Netizens have slammed her for "overacting" and called her out for double standards—pointing out that while she frequently speaks in Hindi and English in public, she chose to speak only in Marathi on this occasion and refused to give a byte in Hindi. Social media users were furious at what they saw as hypocrisy.

A user wrote, "Lifetime bollywood cinema krne k baad, earning respect from a majorly Hindi speaking audience, now the audacity to get frustrated over speaking Hindi. Adds hindi m krenge, movies hindi m krenge..."

Another user said, "She is not speaking Marathi.. she is speaking Maranglish.. (Marathi+English).."

While many advised her to stop doing Bollywood films and stick to Marathi cinema instead, others compared her to Jaya Bachchan, labelling her as arrogant.

Work front

Kajol was seen in the series The Trial, which was released on JioHotstar. Kajol will host a talk show with Twinkle Khanna, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime. Kajol was last seen in the supernatural thriller Maa. She was also an integral part of Dharma Productions' OTT venture, Sarzameen.