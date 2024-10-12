Bollywood actor Kajol is celebrating Durga Puja s at the North Bombay Sarbojanin pandal alongside her actor-cousin Rani Mukerji. The Durga Puja pandal sees celebrities attending the Durga puja and havan.

Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn have attended the Durga puja festivities.

'Impolite, she's becoming Jaya Bachchan': Angry Kajol yells at media and devotees for wearing footwear and attending havan at Durga Puja pandal

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan who are regular at the pandal were seen interacting and bonding with each other.

Kajol, known for her unabashed behaviours and statements, was seen getting angry at paps. A recent video of Kajol yelling media at the Durga pandal has surfaced online.

In the video, Kajol appears angry and expresses her displeasure as devotees and paparazzi enter the pandal's stage wearing shoes. She firmly tells them, "Aap sab log juta pehen ke andar aa rahe hai. Juta side mein kariye," which translates to, "You all are coming in wearing shoes. Please take them off and leave them aside."

Some netizens supported her stance, saying it's important to show respect in a place of worship, while others criticised her for being too harsh.

A user said, "She did the right thing. I don't support shouting but if people don't have the basic decency of removing shoes before going near the goddess, shouting is required."

Another user said, "Upcoming Jaya Bachchan."

The third user said, "Slowly slowly this too is becoming a Jaya Bachchan."

The fourth user wrote, "She could have said it politely."

Apart from other celebs, Kajol's husband actor Ajay began along with Yug also attended puja at Durga pandal.

Ajay and Kajol started dating in 1994 and married in 1999. They are parents to two children: daughter Nysa, born in 2003, and son Yug, born in 2010. The couple has collaborated on several successful films, including Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Tanhaji.

Kajol has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, her first horror film, Maa, and the action film Maharagni – Queen of Queens, marking her return to work with Prabhu Deva after 27 years.

Ajay is set to star in Singham Again, alongside a stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.