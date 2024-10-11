On the auspicious of Durga Navami, Kajol along with Jaya Bachchan, and her daughter Shweta, joined Rani Mukerji and other celebs at family puja held at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti.

Several videos and pictures from the Durga pandal puja and celebrations have gone viral.

Videos show Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan bonding at the pandal. Shweta Bachchan and Rani were seen lovingly hugging and kissing as they greeted each other.

Trio Jaya, Rani, and Shweta were seen chit-chatting

Jaya and Rani also lovingly embraced one another. A clip shows Jaya Bachchan along with Shweta sitting on the stage with Rani and having a conversation. They are smiling and enjoying a chat. Rani is also greeting other guests too.

Netizens weren't happy seeing Jaya and Shweta greeting Rani, they were of the view that they never embrace and publicly display their affection for Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya.

A user wrote, "The way Jaya is laughing with Rani and Shweta, never saw her doing with Aishwarya."

Another mentioned, "Omg. Jaya Bachchan rejected Rani and now look at her just because she's rich now."

The third one said, "Never say Jaya smiling and laughing so much."

Who wore what?

Jaya Bachchan wore a cream-coloured saree while Shweta Bachchan wore a dhakai. Rani Mukerji looked stunning in a red saree. The trio were pictured at their candid best. Among the other attendees were Rhea Chakraborty, Bhagyashree, and Avantika Dasani.