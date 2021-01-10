In a shocking development, a 56-year-old doctor from Florida died two weeks after receiving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Even though the cause of the doctor's death was ruled to be a rare blood disorder, the CDC has launched an investigation to determine whether the vaccine has anything to do with the demise.

The unfortunate case of Gregory Michael

Dr. Gregory Michael, an obstetrician-gynecologist lost his life sixteen days after receiving the coronavirus vaccine shot developed by Pfizer-BioNtech. It should be noted that the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was the first to be approved in the United States.

To clarify the mysteries surrounding the death of Michael, the CDC has launched an investigation. CDC official Darren Caprara revealed that the exact cause of Michael's death is still not determined.

"The cause of death is pending the completion of studies being done by the medical examiner and the Centers for Disease Control. The case is still under investigation, so nothing has been finalized," said Caprara.

In the meantime, Pfizer has also started an independent investigation. The company revealed that the death of the doctor was due to a ''highly unusual clinical case of severe thrombocytopenia''.

A similar incident in Portugal

A few days back, a healthcare worker in Portugal also died after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The deceased, identified as Sonia Acevedo was working as an operational assistant at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology, and she did not have any prior health conditions. Even though she did not develop any side effects after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, her family members alleged that Sonia had a sudden death.

"She was okay. She hadn't had any health problems. She had the COVID-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms. I don't know what happened. I just want answers. I want to know what led to my daughter's death," said Abilio Acevedo, Sonia's father.