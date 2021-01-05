A health worker in Portugal died just two days after receiving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. The deceased has been identified as Sonia Acevedo, a 41-year-old woman who is a mother of two. Sonia had no prior health conditions, and she did not develop any adverse symptoms after receiving the vaccine shot.

Distraught family seeks answers

Abilio Acevedo, father of Sonia called his daughter's death 'sudden', and he urged authorities to probe into her demise.

"She was okay. She hadn't had any health problems. She had the COVID-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms. I don't know what happened. I just want answers. I want to know what led to my daughter's death," Abilio told Portuguese media outlets.

Sonia was working as an operational assistant at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology. The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer was given to Sonia as she was a frontline health worker.

"With regards to the sudden death of an operational assistant from the Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here," said the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in a recent statement.

Allergy patients should stay away from the coronavirus vaccine

A few days back, England's National Health Service (NHS) had warned that people with a history of allergic reactions should not receive the coronavirus vaccine. The National Health Service issued this warning after two NHS workers developed an anaphylactoid reaction after receiving the Pfizer vaccine shot.

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," said Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the NHS.

In the meantime, Pfizer revealed that the company is rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine without ''cutting any corners''. Albert Bourla, Pfizer chief executive assured that the coronavirus vaccine is tested like any other vaccine which is available in the market now.