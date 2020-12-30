The first known case of the highly infectious coronavirus mutant variant has been reported in the United States on December 29.

This super-strain of COVID-19 was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, and experts believe that this mutant variant has a 70 per cent more contraction capability than the original virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

Americans should wait for years to get vaccinated

This highly infectious coronavirus variant has been discovered in Colorado. Public health officials are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the contactees of the infected person, and the state has already informed the progress to the federal government.

Police officials revealed that the infected person is aged 20, and he has no travel history. As the infected person has no travel history, medical experts believe that he could have contracted the virus from some other person who could be actually the carrier of this mutated strain.

In the meantime, president-elect Joe Biden has revealed that it could take years for most Americans to get vaccinated for coronavirus at the current distribution rates.

"The effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should. It's going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people," said Biden.

Apart from the United States, this new mutated variant has been detected in several European countries as well as in India, Canada, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, and Japan.

Coronavirus to stay here for the next 10 years

A few days back, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin had shockingly predicted that coronavirus pandemic will be there on the planet for the next 10 years. He also added that the recently developed coronavirus vaccine can be tweaked for the new mutated super-strain in another six weeks.

"We need a new definition of normal. The virus will stay with us for the next 10 years," said Sahin.

According to the latest statistics, the coronavirus pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 3,46,000 people in the United States, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 19.9 million.