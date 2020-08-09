Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday, August 9, posted a tweet from his official account saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for coronavirus.

However, minutes later Manoj Tiwari deleted his tweet. Here's a screenshot of Manoj Tiwari's tweet.

Manoj Tiwari tweets, deletes later

Amit Shah was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

No fresh test for Covid conducted on Amit Shah

No fresh test for the Covid-19 pandemic has been conducted on Amit Shah since he was admitted last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) clarified today.

The MHA's clarification came after Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Amit Shah had tested negative for Covid-19. However, he deleted his tweet later.

"Nothing other than the official health bulletin released either by the treating hospital, MHA or his own Twitter feed should be referred to," an official said.

Last Sunday, Amit Shah announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader said he has been admitted to a hospital in the national capital for treatment after his tests returned positive.

On Twitter, Shah wrote, "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 count on Sunday touched 21,53,011 after the country recorded a single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.