Novotel Hyderabad Airport faces backlash over price gouging, subpar food, poor service during Diljit Dosanjh concert

Novotel Hyderabad Airport, a property managed by Accor, faced heavy criticism during the recent Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad concert, where guests reported exorbitant room rates, substandard food quality, and a general lack of service. The property's performance during this high-demand period was nothing short of a disappointment.

Dynamic pricing or price gouging?

With the surge in demand for rooms due to the Diljit's Dil-Luminati concert, Novotel Hyderabad Airport adopted an aggressive dynamic pricing strategy, pushing room rates up to 3X their usual price. This steep increase not only targeted concert-goers but also affected other travelers visiting Hyderabad for business, medical appointments, or family emergencies.

The lack of regulation on such pricing practices leaves regular patrons at the mercy of these hotels, with many expressing frustration over being exploited during peak times. India, as of now, offers remedies for such cases under consumer laws.

When biryani becomes an abomination

Hyderabad, known globally for its iconic biryani, offers visitors a taste of its rich culinary heritage. Yet, at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, guest D Bhat, encountered an unpalatable shock. A mutton biryani served to guests was found to contain frozen pieces of meat and was utterly tasteless—a culinary sin in the city that prides itself on its legendary dish.

Despite immediate complaints from multiple patrons, the hotel staff neither offered an apology nor any form of service recovery, charging the full amount for a dish that failed basic quality standards. Putting this property at a much lower service quality than an average road side food joint. The drinks orders first taken were later deemed unavailable in one such case.

One guest described the experience as "a culinary abomination," reflecting the broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with the hotel's food and beverage offerings.

Non-smoking floor or smoking haven?

Adding to the growing list of grievances, guests were dismayed to find the designated non-smoking floor (4th floor) filled with patrons openly smoking, with no intervention from the management. This blatant disregard for the non-smoking policy compromised the comfort and health of non-smoking guests. Despite repeated complaints, the hotel staff failed to address the issue, showcasing a complete lack of control over guest behavior and a disregard for enforcing basic standards.

Management Indifference: A dismissive response from leadership

In an attempt to escalate the concerns, senior management at the property, including Mayank Uniyal, Director of Sales and Marketing (DoSM), was approached with feedback. However, his response was both alarming and dismissive, suggesting Accor APAC's management has little influence over the property's operations.

A patron also suggested that when a callback after repeated attempts to reach him were sought; Mayank took hours to return the call, only to offer misleading information and refuse to offer a solution to a patron's team. This raises serious concerns about accountability and the efficacy of brand oversight in maintaining service standards, especially for a property that carries the reputable Accor name.

Expert Opinion: "Novotel Hyderabad Airport Falls Short of Expectations"

D. Bhat, Senior International Editor, shared his unfiltered assessment of the property:

"From the top leadership to the execution staff, Novotel Hyderabad Airport is an utter mess. Given its proximity to the airport, at best, it functions as an upgraded airport lodge, but it offers little more than that. For luxury travelers, it's best to temper your expectations. This property is far from delivering the service you'd expect from a premium hotel. The less you expect, the less likely you are to be unpleasantly surprised."

Is it time for accountability and regulation in the hospitality industry?

The situation at Novotel Hyderabad Airport highlights broader issues within the hospitality sector in India, including unchecked dynamic pricing, poor service quality, and a lack of responsiveness from management. This experience has left many wondering if it's time for regulatory intervention to protect consumers from exploitative practices and to hold hotels accountable for the quality of service they promise but fail to deliver.

Share your experience

Have you experienced similar issues at Novotel Hyderabad Airport? Share your feedback with us at editor@ibtimes.co.in as we aim to bring these concerns to the attention of Accor's global management and advocate for higher standards in India's hospitality.