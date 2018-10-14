Second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 13th seed Borna Coric in the men's singles final of Shanghai Masters 2018 on Sunday, October 14.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Shanghai Masters final will not start before 4:30 pm local time, 2 pm IST and 9:30 am BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic vs Coric preview

Djokovic was ranked 22 as recently as in June. Plagued by an elbow injury, the Serb was struggling to remain consistent on the tour.

Cut to October, the 14-time Grand Slam champion is closing in on Rafael Nadal's spot at the top of ATP rankings. He can move within 215 points of the Spaniard if he wins his fourth Shanghai Masters title later today.

Djokovic has not just recovered from elbow issues but is playing his best tennis. The 31-year-old, who has won Wimbledon and the US Open in the ongoing season, has stitched a 17-match unbeaten run on hard courts.

Having not lost a set in the ongoing tournament, Djokovic starts the final as the overwhelming favourite. He has headed into the final on the back of a straight-set demolition of world number four Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic and Coric have met twice so far and the former has managed to win both of them in straight sets.

Coric will be hoping for a better result in his first Masters 1000 final. The 21-year-old booked his place in the title match after taking out top seed and defending champion Roger Federer in the semi-final in straight sets.

The Croat, who is all set to rise to his career-best ranking of 13th, was hitting winners at will, especially with his powerful double-handed backhand.

Coric has the firepower to test Djokovic but the Serb, known for his defensive skills, will be hard to stop.

