World number one Novak Djokovic takes on third seed Alexander Zverev in the duo's second match of the ATP Finals 2018 at the O2 Arena in London.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Guga Kuerten group match between Djokovic and Zverev will not start before 2 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic vs Zverev preview

Comeback man Djokovic has been riding a wave of excellence since his triumph at Wimbledon in July winning as many as four titles this season.

Djokovic, who has recently climbed to the zenith of the men's ATP ranking, has won 32 of his last 34 matches heading into the clash against Zverev.

The Serb is known for his supreme returning abilities which was on efficient display as he won 42 percent of return points in his victory over big-serving John Isner. He will be put to a stern test yet again as he faces one of the best servers in the game on Wednesday.

Zverev has one of the most piercing serves in the circuit and has clocked speeds over 130 mph even on second serves.

"Playing Zverev, who also had a straight-sets win today, I look forward to that," Djokovic told media in London.

"It should be a great match. I think [we've] played against each other only twice. We split wins. I played him recently in Shanghai, but [he] wasn't at his best. I expect him to play better than he did in Shanghai."

Djokovic was referring to their semi-final clash earlier this year where he got the better of Zverev en route his 32nd ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title.

Zverev, meanwhile, will have to repeat his heroics from Rome 2017 where he outdid Djokovic in his own game – by engaging in an exchange of strong groundstrokes from the baseline.

Speaking about his chances of winning a 6th ATP World Tour Finals and the group scenario ahead of Wednesday's game, Djokovic said, "I'm feeling fit physically and mentally. I'm looking forward to that match. I obviously put myself in a very good position with the group with a straight-sets win."

If the World No. 1 beats Zverev and Isner dismisses Marin Cilic, Djokovic will guarantee his spot in the last four. But if Zverev stuns Djokovic and Cilic defeats Isner, Zverev will be through.

