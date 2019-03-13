World number one Novak Djokovic has tried to play down the ongoing spat against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic was the centre of the controversy surrounding the Association of Tennis Professionals Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode stepping down after the end of his tenure later this year. The ATP decided not to hand Chris Kermode an extension over his present deal.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other tennis players wanted Chris Kermode to continue at the helm of the ATP. Novak Djokovic is the head of the Players Council. He wants Chris Kermode gone so that there is new leadership guiding the sport. Novak Djokovic has once again spoken on this topic.

"It is great to be part of this era with Roger and Rafa, without a doubt. It is definitely one of the greatest eras of tennis. I think every era has had something special in rivalries and champions that have established themselves as icon of this sport," Novak Djokovic said, as reported by Express.

"We are fortunate to be part of this sport which is very global and popular around the world. It obviously brings you nothing but positive emotions and fulfilment. But at the same time you also carry responsibility. Roger and Rafa have done it so well for so many years so I have obviously learned next to them," he went on to add.

Meanwhile, Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany has shocked everyone after defeating world number one Novak Djokovic in straights in the round three of the 2019 Indian Wells last night. It was an upset to see the Serbian crash out of the tournament and Novak Djokovic says he does not enjoy when he ends up losing.

Novak Djokovic says he was not at the top of his game and that led to his exit from the ATP Masters 100 event that is currently taking place in the United States. The 15 time Grand Slam winner has his eyes set on doing better in Miami later this month.

"I'm not at my highest level, but slowly building, and hopefully I'll be able to peak in Miami. To be honest, I don't enjoy losing. Especially in a tournament like this, a tournament where I have had plenty of success in the past. You just have to deal with it, move on, turn the next page. Miami is the next tournament singles-wise for me," said the world number one, as reported by Express.