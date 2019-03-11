Former world number one Rafael Nadal has launched a scathing attack on Novak Djokovic over the recent controversy surrounding Chris Kermode.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode's present deal will be over by the end of the year. The ATP decided not to renew and he will step downafter this year's calendar. Tennis legend Roger Federer had earlier backed Chris Kermode to continue, even though he did not involve himself in politics.

Rafael Nadal was also vocal that a chance of leadership at the top of the ATP was not good for the game in the long run. Novak Djokovic is the head of the Players Council. The 2019 Australian Open winner was against Chris Kermode being offered an extension over his present deal. The Serbian wanted Kermode to step down and he was eventually successful in doing so.

Rafael Nadal says the Players Council did not take other players' opinion into consideration. The Spaniard says Novak Djokovic took his own emotion into account while voting Chris Kermode out.

"It was my decision to be outside of the politics. But at the same time, I am disappointed that nobody came and explained why, what's the real reason of we don't have Chris continuing running our sport. The guys who are in the council, at the end of the day, represent the rest of the players. They don't represent their opinions only," said Rafael Nadal, as reported by Express.

"Normally, they have to ask the players about what they think to make a crucial decision like this one, and I really hope that they did with the rest of the players. If they did it, is great. It was not my case. I have my phone with me. So nobody text me to speak about or to ask me about what's my thoughts about that decision."

"If a lot of players says this [that they weren't consulted]... probably the guys who are running the council, they didn't make the right job, because they are there representing us, so normally they have to ask what's our opinion."

"I really believe that after 18 years, 17 years around this sport probably I have a good perspective of the things that can work well, other things that don't work that well. I will be happy to hear why that happened, and of course what's going on now," Rafael Nadal added.

On the same subject, Roger Federer said: "I tried to meet him [Djokovic]- on the deadline shortly before the vote. But unfortunately he has no time."