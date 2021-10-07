Notification issued pertaining to concessions under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy

In the vehicle scrapping policy, it is proposed to have a system of incentives to nudge vehicle owners to discard old and polluting vehicles, which have higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.

In line with the above, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a GSR Notification 720(E) dated 05.10.2021, in the Gazette of India, which shall come into force from the 1st day of April, 2022.

As an incentive for scrapping, concession is stipulated in the motor vehicle tax for a vehicle registered against submission of "Certificate of Deposit", which is issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility. This concession is as below:

(i) upto 25 per cent, in case of non-transport (personal) vehicles, and

(ii)upto 15 per cent, in case of transport (commercial) vehicles.

The concession shall be available upto eight years, in case of transport vehicles, and upto 15 years, in case of non-transport vehicles.