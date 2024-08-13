Raima Sen is a known for her work in Hindi and Bengali films for over two decades. Raima Sen is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and the granddaughter of actress Suchitra Sen. Not only has Raima created a niche for herself in films, but the actor is also known for her acting prowess on OTT.

Raima's film Aliya Basu Gayab Hai was released on Friday in theatres.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Raima Senspoke at length about her film

What's next?

Next is Ma Kalli a Hindi film directed by Vijay Yelakanti. Two Bengali films, one with Parambrata Hawa Bodol part 2 and Pratim Dasgupta Cholchitra with Tota Roy Chowdhury.