Late actor Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963. Today on her 61st birth anniversary, her husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's daughters, actor Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor remembered her in a heartfelt social media post.

Sridevi's daughter, actor Khushi Kapoor took to social media and shared childhood pictures of her with her mother, while Janhvi Kapoor also shared a bunch of unseen throwback pictures of her mother Sridevi.

While Boney Kapoor shared a portrait picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as Jaan.

Boney wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my Jaan (hug and kiss emojis) (sic)."

As Boney posted the photos, Manish Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor among others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a carousel post of some of the best moments of her life with her mother, the temple steps, Sridevi embracing her lovingly and a recent picture of Janhvi wearing Sridevi's saree.

She captioned the post, "Happy birthday Mumma ❤️ I love you."

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award posthumously.

Sridevi died in February 2018. She breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

As per reports, it was reported that she died due to accidental drowning.

her body was recovered from a bathtub in the hotel she was staying at.

Janhvi on her mother's death

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi recalled the day her mother died. When Karan asked about Sridevi's death and how it was a 'tough burden' to take at that age, Janhvi replied, "When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room, and I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember is, she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she stopped crying. She just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. And I have never seen her cry about it since."

Janhvi, who was last seen in Ulajh alongside actor Gulshan Devaiah, has Devara, featuring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.