'Konkani Log..': Munawar Faruqui's derogatory remarks about people from Konkan region sparks controversy [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui often grabs headlines for her personal and professional life. After winning the coveted BB 17 trophy, the stand-up comedian married Mehzabeen Coatwala secretly. He is also busy with shows around the world. Known for his unbiased and unfiltered stand-up comedy, he often stirs controversy with his one-liners. His wittiness often lands him in trouble.

Munawar Faruqui's derogatory remarks about people from the Konkan region sparks controversy [Watch]

Recently, the actor received backlash for a controversial joke he made about Konkanis during a performance.

A clip that has gone viral shows Munwar making a derogatory remark about people from the Konkan region and soon as the video on social media, it sparked criticism.

What did Munawar say?

During one of his standup acts, Munawar asked the audience if everyone was from Mumbai or if they had travelled from another place. A member of the audience said that he came from Taloja, Munawar said that Taloja is not Mumbai but on the outskirts of outside.

He further mocked the Konkanis, He is heard saying in the now-viral clip, "Ye Konkani log sabko.." ( These Konkani people make everyone fool).

While the audience present on his show responded to his joke with applause and loud cheers, several social media users slammed the comedian for his derogatory remark about Konkan people.

On the personal front, Munawar Faruqui is married to make-up artist Mehzabeen. Recently he celebrated his wife's birthday.

Mehzabeen's daughter, Samaira, and Munawar's son, Mikhael, were also present at the celebration.

This isn't the first time Munawar's comedy has landed him into trouble, in 2021, he came under fire for allegedly mocking Lord Ram. He spent a month in prison before being granted bail

Work Front

Munawar, who had earlier won the reality show Lock Upp and is also the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024. On April 11, he took to his Instagram handle to announce his acting debut. He shared the teaser of his upcoming film, titled First Copy. He is currently shooting for a new project.