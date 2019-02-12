After the drubbing in the first two Test matches, England have finally found form in the 3rd Test against West Indies at St Lucia. Inspired by a Mark Wood spell which knocked over the hosts for 154, Joe Root and men are now in a commanding position. At the end of day 3, they lead West Indies by 448 runs.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel felt the heat in more ways than one. He was reprimanded and handed a warning by on-field umpires over the use of abusive language. In the session post lunch, Gabriel got involved in multiple altercations with Joe Root and Joe Denly and words were exchanged.

In a video which is now circulating on social media, England captain Joe Root can be heard on the stump mic calling out the West Indies pacer for use of abusive language.

Not yet clear what Gabriel said

"There is nothing wrong with being gay," Root can be heard telling Gabriel. Although, it is not yet clear what exactly Gabriel said, the umpires stepped in and spoke with the big fast bowler.

Joe Root did not want to speak about the issue post the day's play but admitted the fast bowler may have said something inappropriate. The England camp has also not reported about the same.

"Sometimes people say things on the field that they might regret, but they should stay on the field," Root said.

"It's Test cricket and he's an emotional guy trying to do everything he can to win a Test match. He's a good guy who plays hard cricket and is proud to be in the position he is. The battle was a good contest, he's had a wonderful series and he should be proud," he further added.

Article 2.13 of the ICC's code of conduct applies to use of "language of a personal, insulting, obscene and/or offensive nature". There is a range of charges covering different levels of seriousness.