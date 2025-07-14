The case of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala facing execution in Yemen, has become a significant diplomatic challenge for India. The Indian government has expressed its limitations in intervening in the legal proceedings of a country with which it lacks formal diplomatic relations. On July 14, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that its ability to influence the situation is constrained.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani stated, "There is nothing much the government can do! Looking at the sensitivity of Yemen, the country is not diplomatically recognised. There is a point till which the Government of India can go, and we have reached that."

Nimisha Priya has been imprisoned in Yemen for three years, convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mehd. The case involves the application of Sharia law, which allows for the death penalty to be commuted through the payment of 'diya' or blood money to the victim's family.

Despite efforts to negotiate such a settlement, the victim's family has not accepted the offers made. The Supreme Court of India, while acknowledging its inability to issue orders affecting foreign legal proceedings, has scheduled the next hearing for July 18, requesting a fresh status report from the Centre.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene with Yemeni authorities. This involvement underscores the regional and national significance of the case, as well as the emotional and political pressures surrounding it.

The 'Save Nimisha Priya Action Council' has filed a plea urging the Ministry of External Affairs to explore all possible diplomatic channels to halt the execution. The urgency of the situation is further compounded by the fact that Priya's execution is tentatively scheduled for July 16, following the approval of Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi. This looming deadline has intensified diplomatic and familial efforts to secure a stay of execution.

Political figures in India have also been drawn into the case. On July 10, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging immediate action. Additionally, Mariamma Oommen Chandy, the wife of the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, along with her son and MLA Chandy Oommen, met with Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar to seek his intervention. Mariamma Chandy noted that her husband had been actively involved in the case during its early stages, and she is now continuing his efforts.

Tomy Thomas, Priya's husband, has expressed his willingness to pay the blood money in hopes of resolving the case. He, along with their daughter, remains hopeful that they can persuade the family of Talal Abdo Mehd to accept the settlement and spare Priya's life. The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the complexities of international legal interventions and the cultural challenges involved.

