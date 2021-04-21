Covid-19 has taken yet another life in Sandalwood. Noted poster designer and filmmaker Mastan has passed away on Tuesday, 20 April, due to the pandemic.

He was aged 63. Mastan was taken to a hospital in Hesaraghatta in Bangalore, recently. He failed to respond to the treatment and died on Tuesday.

Mastan was a prominent poster designer in the Kannada film industry for four decades. He had worked in over 2000 movies. He had designed posters for most of the stars in Sandalwood and remains one of the favourite designers of Crazy Star Ravichandran.

He had also directed a few movies that include Shuklambaradaram and Kalleshi Mallesh.

Covid Impact in Sandalwood

This is the second death in Sandalwood due to Covid-19. A few days ago, Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariappa and Samyukta 2, succumbed to Coronavirus. He was also gearing up to make up his acting debut and breathed his last even before the flick hit the screens.

In the recent past, Anu Prabhakar, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Darling Krishna and wife Milana and Sanjanna Galrani have tested Covid-19 positive.

Covid-19 Cases on the Rise

The Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are on the rise and the second wave is spreading across the state like wildfire. On Tuesday, the state registered 20,000+ cases in a single day. A total of 21,794 cases were reported with 149 people losing lives due to the contagious pandemic. And 4,571 were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Karnataka has witnessed 11,98,644 cases with 13,646 deaths in the last 13 months.

In Bengaluru Urban, 13,782 new cases were reported and 1,47,488 samples were tested on Tuesday Till now, a total of 2,38,64,354 samples have been tested in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in the state has decided to impose a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am, starting from Wednesday till 4 May to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Also, the weekend curfew is in place between Friday night 9 pm and Monday morning 7 am except for essential services.