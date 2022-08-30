https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/769241/veteran-actor-ramesh-deo-dies-heart-attack.jpg IBTimes IN

Well-known economist and former member of the Planning Commission, Abhijit Sen, passed away late on Monday night following a heart attack. He was 72.

Sen taught economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and later held many important posts in his four-decade long career.

IANS

Apart from being a member of the Planning Commission between 2004 and 2014 during the UPA regime, he was also chairman of the Agriculture Ministry's Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices (CACP) in 1997 when the United Front Government was in power.

CACP under him was given the task of recommending minimum support prices for various commodities.

Reuters

Prior to joining JNU's centre for economics studies in 1985, Sen taught economics at Oxford, Cambridge, Sussex and Essex.