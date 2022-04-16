Delhi Police have bound down three persons for defacing public property outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital on Friday, an official said.

In a case where a person is bound down, he/she is not booked under any legal provision but released subject to the condition that he/she will appear before the police for further probe.

The three members of 'Hindu Sena' -- a right wing organisation -- had put up saffron flags outside JNU, necessitating the police to initiate legal action and remove the said flags from there.

"Three persons who were involved in the offence were bound down as per the legal procedure. The vehicle used in commission of offence has been seized," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Manoj C.

Apart from saffron flags, some banners were also put up outside the campus that read 'Bhagwa JNU'. Hindu Sena national vice-president, Surjit Yadav, said their flags were insulted by the 'anti-saffron' people in JNU.

"We respect each and every religion and every thought process. The Hindu Sena will not tolerate the way the saffron is being insulted in JNU," warned Yadav.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta defended and confirmed with IANS about putting up saffron flags and banners outside JNU by his organisation.

Hours after the Delhi Police removed the saffron flags and hoardings of 'Bhagwa JNU' from outside the JNU campus on Friday, Gupta said the Delhi Police should not be in such a hurry to take down them as the 'saffron' is not a symbol of terror.

"The police should not be in such a hurry to take down the saffron flag. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police is showing haste, it is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hindutva," Gupta told IANS.

The Hindu Sena chief said the Saffron and Hindutva are constantly being insulted in the JNU campus, which is very wrong. "Hindutva is our culture and saffron is the symbol of our culture. The people of any country should not have any objection to saffron," he said.

Leave country: Gupta

Gupta further said that Saffron and Hindutva can only trouble an anti-national person. "If someone has a problem with India's culture, then he can leave the country," he warned.

Notably, the JNU has again become a hotbed of politics after the April 10 violence in the campus in which as many as 16 students were injured during a scuffle that allegedly started over consumption of non vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami in Kaveri hostel.