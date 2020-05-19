UAE is known for its harsh rules and regulations. Not following the government orders often results in exorbitant penalties. Now, the UAE is implementing huge fines in order to maintain order in its countries.

In a press conference on Monday, UAE released a revised list of fines for those who violate COVID-19 regulations. The United Arab Emirates has also enforced a nationwide curfew starting Wednesday until further notice. The curfew hours have been extended by two hours ahead of the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr, which would now start at 8 p.m. and continue till 6 a.m. The restrictions won't be eased on the occasion of Eid as well.

In the new restrictions imposed by the government, malls and shopping centers are exempted but only from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., supermarkets can run 24 hours and restaurants can operate on the condition that they only provide takeaways. But what really raised eyebrows around the world are the revised penalties for violating the curfew regulations.

UAE's exorbitant penalties

Going against the government orders will fetch massive penalties and in some cases even employers will be fined. Here's a list of restricted activities and fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules and regulations.