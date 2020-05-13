Bringing a huge relief to the travellers in UAE, Dubai Emirates has announced its plans to resume inbound and outbound passenger flights to nine destinations from Thursday, May 21, just before the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

These will be the first regular, non-repatriation flights out of Dubai since March 24. The Dubai airline has also confirmed to offer connections from its hub in Dubai for travellers moving between the UK and Australia.

Emirates to resume passenger flights

On its new decision, Emirates will have its services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne for passengers who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries amid the pandemic situation.

Additionally, the airline sources has informed on its plans to resume flights to additional destinations. "We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates' chief operating officer.

"We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitisation. The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority," he added.

Earlier this week, Etihad had announced on beginning its flights from Melbourne to the UK through Abu Dhabi on Friday, May 15.

Tickets to be issued soon

The Emirates website will begin its booking services as soon as the government gives its approval on the flight's routes.

Before registering for the travel, all passengers are advised to review regulations listed on the website for the International Air Transport Association.

Meanwhile, those UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai should carry an approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship said the airline authorities.

Meanwhile, Emirates will be continuing its reparation flights for Tokyo Narita, Conakry and Dakar on May 15 and 16.

Additionally, the airlines has stated that only limited services will be provided as a means to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact and all magazines will be removed. The passengers should on the other hand, ensure themselves with all preventive measures including the masks.