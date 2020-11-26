Pushpa, the Telugu movie that stars Allu Arjun in the lead role is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. Directed by Sukumar, this movie features the stylish star in a new look, and pictures from the shooting sets have already gone viral on online spaces.

Vikram to play a crucial role in Pushpa

Pushpa is touted to be the first Pan Indian film of Allu Arjun and as a result, the makers were keen to rope in some big names from the Tamil industry.

In the initial days, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial role with Allu Arjun in this movie. However, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he is not a part of this movie, and he cited date issues as the reason.

Later, several rumours surfaced that R Madhavan has been roped into the movie by the makers. But the actor also dismissed these rumours and made it clear that news regarding his involvement in the movie is baseless.

And now, the latest reports reveal that the makers of Pushpa are in talks with Chiyaan Vikram to play the role that was originally supposed to be done by Vijay Sethupathi.

Expectations surrounding Pushpa going sky high

Vikram's involvement in Pushpa will surely elevate the hype surrounding Pushpa, as he is a known name in Bollywood and Mollywood. The actor's performance in Mani Ratnam's Raavan was well received by Bollywood audiences.

On the other hand, Vikram is a household name in Mollywood, as the actor started his career by acting in Malayalam movies. Moreover, Allu Arjun also enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala, and he is popularly known as Mallu Arjun among Mollywood audiences.

According to reports, Vikram is apparently impressed with the storyline of Pushpa, and he has expressed his interest to work with Allu Arjun. An official confirmation regarding Vikram's involvement in this movie is expected to be made in the coming days.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of lady lead Pushpa. The supporting star cast includes Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Harish Uthaman in other prominent roles.