Tamannaah Bhatia is grabbing all the limelight these days. The terrific actress is all set to be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2. While her part in the anthology series is making fans curious, another thing that has been grabbing the spotlight is the actress' relationship with Vijay Varma. The two will be seen opposite each other in the Netflix movie.

Tamannaah has also broken her 18-year long no kissing policy for this one. The Baahubali actress revealed that she didn't do it to gain any sort of popularity after working in the industry for 18 years. She added that she did it only because she felt the audiene have evolved and so has her family.

"I was that person so for me it has been an evalution to kind of get out of that framework, which served a certain audience because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their finger tips but I do feel like — because everyone's consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don't want this to be something that is holding me back," she said about the liplock in Lust Stories 2 to Film Companion.

She went on to add, "This was purely creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That not my driving force." The KGF actress has recently made her relationship with Vijay Varma public.