Not surprised by AAP plan to go it alone: Delhi Congress

After AAP decided to go solo in Assembly elections, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Sunday the development has not come as a surprise as his party had decided almost six months ago to fight the Assembly elections on its own.

"There is nothing new in Arvind Kejriwal's announcement on not having an alliance in Delhi. We bore the brunt of AAP's poor governance during the Lok Sabha election," Yadav told IANS.

He said that had Congress contested the Lok Sabha elections alone, considering the immense influence Rahul Gandhi wielded among the voters, the party would have gained a lot.

The Delhi Congress chief said the party was focused on fighting and winning all 70 seats without any alliance – a decision taken six months ago, he said.

"The Congress has a democratic process in taking decisions, which are done after careful deliberations, and not in a totalitarian and dictatorial manner, as Kejriwal does," he said.

The Delhi Congress chief linked Saturday's alleged liquid attack on Kejriwal to the hidden public anger against the AAP government's unfulfilled promises.

"The promises that Kejriwal made 11 years ago are still to be fulfilled. The people have started disliking him and they are angry," said Yadav.

"Corruption is ruining the AAP. Former Delhi CM Kejriwal and 18 to 20 MLAs have been arrested for corruption. They failed to bring Lokpal to end corruption and this has exposed them before voters," he said.

Yadav said that Delhi Nyay Yatra has been receiving overwhelming support from the people for the past 24 days, indicating that the popular mood was in favour of the Congress.

He said that the failures of the AAP government had affected the lives of the people in various ways, and the angry and disillusioned people were taking out their ire on Kejriwal.

