Hina Khan is battling Stage 3 breast cancer and is currently undergoing radiation therapy. She is in the final phase of her treatment. Fans and industry friends have stood by her, sharing heartwarming messages and offering their unwavering support.

Amid the outpouring of love on social media, cancer survivor and actor Rozlyn Khan has publicly accused Hina of misleading her fans about the severity of her illness. Earlier this week, Rozlyn shared what she claimed to be Hina's PET scan reports, alleging that Hina had Stage 2 breast cancer, not Stage 3 as she had previously stated.

Rozlyn Khan shares Hina Khan's PET Scan reports, claims she misled fans About diagnosis; Hina Khan responds

Rozlyn not only shared the reports but also repeatedly took jabs at Hina's diagnosis, particularly questioning her claim of battling Stage 3 cancer.

She asserted that Hina was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer, not Stage 3, emphasizing that there is a significant difference in treatment approaches between the two stages. According to Rozlyn, Hina's quick recovery does not align with what is typically seen in Stage 3 cancer cases.

Furthermore, Rozlyn claimed that multiple complaints had been filed to have her post removed from social media. In response, she privately shared the original reports with those who doubted her allegations, stating that she had blurred out Hina's and her father's names for privacy reasons.

Despite the controversy, Hina Khan chose not to engage directly with the accusations.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself casually sipping on a drink after a shower. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Cleaning my aura, one sip at a time. Oops."

In another post on Friday, Hina dramatically sipped her drink, with text overlaying the video that read, "Meanwhile, me in my room, enjoying the 'STAGE' of giving zero f*cks." She captioned it, "Cleaning my aura, one sip at a time... Oops."

Meanwhile, netizens have slammed Rozlyn for leaking Hina Khan's medical reports, calling it an invasion of privacy.

Hina Khan in June 2024 informed her fans that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Hina Khan's Instagram statement on her breast cancer diagnosis read,"Hello everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Further adding, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina."