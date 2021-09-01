Not a single Kerala serial worth TV award this year: Jury

The Kerala State TV awards 2020 were declared on Wednesday by Minister of Culture Saji Cheriyan, which came with some surprising decisions. While bagging awards recognised by the state are huge morale boost for not just actors, but also the filmmakers. Sadly, no TV serial as found to be worthy of the recognition as found by the jury.

"Since the jury could not find any creation of artistic and technical merit, it has been decided not to give an award for this category," the jury commented.

In fact, the award for the "Second Best Tele Serial" award did not find its recipient as jury found no content worthy of the recognition. Not just that. The jury also decided against conferring a Best Director for tele serial or tele film award due to the lack of "any brilliant or responsible filmmakers among the entries."

Who won the awards?

Though this year, there were some big misses in terms of awards, there were other categories, which actually had takers. For instance, the Best Tele Film Award for films under 20 minutes went to Kallan Marutha by Rajil KC. Arjun K, the writer of Kallan Marutha, won the Best Story Writer award.

As for the other big awards, Aswathy Sreekanth bagged the Best Actress award and Sivaji Gurauvayoor was declared the best actor for this performance in the popular serial Kadhayariyathe. The duo's performance was lauded by the jury. Sumesh aka Rafi, who starred in Chakkappazham, bagged the Second Best actor award while Shalu Kurian was conferred with the second-best actress award for the show Aksharathettu.

In the comedy genre, popular sitcom Marimayam once again won the best comedy program. This was the fifth consecutive time the show bagged the award. Actress Reshmi was announced the best comedian and Salim Hassan received a special mention for his avatars in the award-winning show.