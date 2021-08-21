The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are back. The event, which was delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, to honour the talents and movies released in 2019.
Now, the organisers are all set for the ninth edition of SIIMA which will be held on 11 and 12 September in Hyderabad. For the first time, it is organized in India.
The nomination lists for all four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam – have been released. In the Tamil language, Dhanush's Asuran has earned a maximum nomination. The Vetrimaaran-directorial has been nominated in 10 categories.
Karthi's Kaithi has got the second highest nomination with the movie getting nominated in eight categories followed by Mammootty's Peranbu (7). Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Vijay's Bigil have earned six and five nominations, respectively.
The public voting is on and our readers can click this link to cast their votes for their favourite movies and stars.
Check Out the Complete Nomination List:
- BEST FILM
Satya Jyothi Films (Viswasam)
Shree Rajalakshmi Films (Peranbu)
V Creations (Asuran)
Sun Pictures (Namma Veettu Pillai)
Dream Warrior Pictures (Kaithi)
- BEST DIRECTOR
Lokesh Kanakaraj (Kaithi )
Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe )
Vetrimaaran (Asuran )
Ram (Peranbu )
Parthiepan (Oththa Seruppu Size 7 )
- BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE ( MALE )
Dhanush (Asuran )
Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe )
Vijay (Bigil )
Karthi (Kaithi )
Ajith (Viswasam )
Sivakarthikeyan (Namma Veettu Pillai )
- BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE ( FEMALE )
Nayanthara (Viswasam )
Amala Paul (Aadai )
Tamannaah (Kanne Kalaimane )
Manju Warrier (Asuran )
Jyothika (Raatchasi )
- BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ( MALE )
George (Kaithi)Sathyaraj
(Thambi )Nedumudi Venu
(Sarvam Thaala Mayam )
Narain (Kaithi )
Kishore (House Owner )
- BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ( FEMALE )
Indhuja Ravichandran (Magamuni )
Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe )
Vinodhini (Game Over )Sri Ranjini (House Owner )Anjali (Peranbu )
- BEST MUSIC DIRECTORAnirudh (Petta)Imman (Viswasam)GV Prakash (Asuran)AR Rahman (Bigil)Yuvan Shankar Raja (Peranbu)
- BEST LYRIC WRITER
Karthik Netha (Andhi Malai...Monster)
Madhan Karky (Sarvam Thaala Mayam...Sarvam Thaala Mayam)
Yuga Bharathy (Ellu Vaaya Pookalaye...Asuran)
Vivek (Singapenney...Bigil)
Thamarai (Kannana Kanne...Viswasam)
- BEST PLAYBACK SINGER ( MALE )
Sid Sriram ( Maruvarthai...Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta)Velmurugan
(Kathari Poovazhagi...Asuran)
Anirudh Ravichandar (Kannamma...Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum)
Karthik (Anbe Anbin...Peranbu)
AR Rahman (Singappenney- Bigil)
- BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Saindhavi (Ellu Vaaya Pookalaye...Asuran)
Shreya Ghosal ( Anbe Peranbe...NGK)
Padmapriya Raghavan (Meghathoodham...Airaa)
Bombay Jayshri (Hey Nijame...Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta)
Shasha Tripathi (Mayilaanjiy...Sivappu Manjal Pachai)
- BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Petta)
Arjun Das (Kaithi)
KS Ravikumar (Comali)
Bagavathi Perumal (Super Deluxe)
Jagapathi Babu (Viswasam)
- BEST DEBUTANT ACTOR
Vishwa (Champion )
Ken Karunas (Asuran )
Abi Haasan (Kadaram Kondan )
Santhosh Sreeram (To Let )
Dhruv Vikram (Adithya Varma )
- BEST DEBUTANT ACTRESS
Lovelyn Chandrasekhar (House Owner )
Banita Sandhu (Adithya Varma )
Tanya Hope (Thadam )
Anagha (Natpe Thunai )
Mirnalini Ravi (Champion )
- BEST DEBUTANT DIRECTOR
VJ Gopinath (Jiivi )
Sri Senthil (Kaalidas )
Chezhiyan (To Let )
Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu )
Pradeep Ranganathan (Comali )
- BEST DEBUTANT PRODUCER
Zee Studios,cBayview Projects LLP (Nerkonda Paarvai )
Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Alchemy Vision Works, East West Dream Work Entertainment(Super Deluxe )
Vetrivel Saravana Cinemas, Big Print Production(Jiivi )
Diya Movies(Kolaigaran )
SK Studios(Aadai )
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER
Ramji (Oththa Seruppu Size 7 )
Theni Easwar (Peranbu )
Velraj (Asuran )
GK Vishnu (Bigil )
Sathyan Sooryan (Kaithi )
- BEST COMEDIAN
Yogi Babu (Comali )
Dheena (Kaithi )
Karunakaran (Monster )
Anand Raj (Jackpot )
Munishkanth (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu )