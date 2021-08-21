The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are back. The event, which was delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, to honour the talents and movies released in 2019.

Now, the organisers are all set for the ninth edition of SIIMA which will be held on 11 and 12 September in Hyderabad. For the first time, it is organized in India.

The nomination lists for all four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam – have been released. In the Tamil language, Dhanush's Asuran has earned a maximum nomination. The Vetrimaaran-directorial has been nominated in 10 categories.

Karthi's Kaithi has got the second highest nomination with the movie getting nominated in eight categories followed by Mammootty's Peranbu (7). Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Vijay's Bigil have earned six and five nominations, respectively.

The public voting is on and our readers can click this link to cast their votes for their favourite movies and stars.

Check Out the Complete Nomination List: