NOT with Shweta, Navya; Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, celebrate Holi with friends amid discord with Bachchans [pics]

It looks like Holi is far from being over for celebrities. Holi was officially celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. But a lot of celebrities dropped photos from Holi bash on Tuesday.

From Akhtar's to Ambani and Bachchans, Holi this year was filled with colours. Amongst all the Holi bashes that were happening in and around the city, it was the Bachchan Holi bash that was most talked about.

Amid discord with Bachchans Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Abhishek celebrate Holi with friends, NOT with Shweta

Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a slew of pictures from the Holi bash that saw Jaya Bachchan in a jovial mood; she was seen splashing water and playing with pichkari, and another picture shows Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan posing together. Some pictures from the main Holi bash show Abhishek posing with Jaya and Shweta, along with Big B and Navya.

As soon as Shweta and Navya dropped a slew of pictures, netizens noted that Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were missing from the main bash.

Navya captioned the post, "Rang barse."

However, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were present during Holika Dahan.

And now, several inside pictures have surfaced online that show Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan enjoying Holi with their friends.

Netizens noticed that Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen enjoying and taking selfies with their friends, along with Jr. Bachchan, but skipped the Bachchan Holi bash.

A picture shows the trio smiling with a group of friends, who were also smeared in coloured water and yellow and green Holi colours.

Aaradhya posed with Aishwarya Rai, and a cute pet dog was also seen with them.

One of the pictures shows, Aishwarya, who was wearing large sunglasses, also posing individually with some of the guests.

The new set of pictures once again fueled rumours of discord among the members of the Bachchan family.

Holi Dahan saw Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Shweta

However, the family chose to celebrate Holi Dahan together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen at Amitabh's Mumbai bungalow, offering prayers on the eve of Holi. The family opted for white outfits as they lit a pyre set up in the house. Navya took to Instagram and shared a few photos. Abhishek and Navya applied colour to each other. Aishwarya was seen in the background.

In the photo, Aishwarya sported a sindoor and bindi. Aishwarya appeared to stand next to Aaradhya, who sported a red outfit.