The tension was rife in Chikkamagaluru where a flag was found on an Adi Shankaracharya statue in Sringeri. The flag sparked a row as BJP politicians pointed fingers at the SDPI. However, the police have now arrested Milind (28) on Friday in the matter.

In the case of the flag, SDPI was accused of trying to hurt communal sentiments. But, Milind's arrest has come as a new development, proved by the CCTV footage.

SDPI flag on Shankaracharya statue

When pictures of an 'SDPI' flag tied to the top of an Adi Shankaracharya statue in Sringeri made it to the public, soon after the violence in Bengaluru. The flag which sported the same colours was identified by many as that of SDPI.

SDPI however, argued that the flag isn't theirs. The police had told The News Minute that the flag possessed similar colours of blue, red and green, however, the flag was not the same. The flag was later taken off by the police.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, Shobha Karandlaje taking to Twitter posted about the incident on Friday:

Planting SDPI flag on Sri Shankaracharya's statue in Sringeri & inciting violence. It's high time that, Govt led by Sri@BSYBJP recommends central govt to ban this terror outfit. Orgs like SDPI & PFI are threat to mankind, national security & for a harmonious society."- Shobha Karandlaje, @ShobhaBJP

Tourism minister CT Ravi had also ordered a probe into the matter on Thursday:

It is learned that the SDPI flag has been placed on the statue of Sri Sankaracharya at Sringeri and I have instructed the District Police Chief to investigate and take action against the guilty. Cooperate with all to maintain law and order"- CT Ravi, @CTRavi_BJP



The flag sparked protests in Sringeri against the SDPI and some even maligned the party which has become the centre of political debates since the Bengaluru riot erupted on Tuesday.

On Friday, however, the police in Sringeri have arrested 28-year-old Milind son of Manohar who is the perpetrator in the flag case. The youth was caught on CCTV footage, according to a report by The Cognate, Milind was drunk and took the flag from a nearby masjid and tied it to the statue, the report further added that the police had confirmed that he had no political affiliations to any political party or religious group.